Epic A.J. - Summer Vacation
Illustration by Grayson Dailey

Our cartoonist is Grayson Dailey, a third grader at Rick Marcotte Central School in South Burlington. This year five students at the school started a weekly class newspaper. Dailey’s strip will appear in The Other Paper monthly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.