On Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., Envision89 will report on the analysis of transportation demand management strategies and alternative modes of transport to reduce the need for capital improvements on I-89.
The free Zoom meeting can be found at bit.ly/3tfpTkD.
