Join the South Burlington Energy Committee and Dwight DeCoster, director of the Weatherization Program at Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity for a presentation and discussion on its low- and moderate-income home weatherization program, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 5:30-7 p.m., City Hall Room 301, 180 Market St.
Learn about the program’s impacts, how to access the program, who is eligible, and the process that applicants can expect. There will also be a discussion of the future of the program and a question-and-answer period.
For the virtual option, go to gotomeet.me/SBCity/home-weatherization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.