On March 8 and 15 at the Center for Technology Essex from 3:45-7:45 p.m. the Sustainable Energy Outreach Network will deliver its course, “Basics of High Performance,” by Chris West, one of Vermont’s thought leaders on high-performance building.
For years, builders have done their best to follow the best practices in new construction and renovation but were rarely exposed to the science of how a building performs.
To register go to bit.ly/3jkq77K. For further information contact Guy Payne at 802-376-9262 or guy@buildingscience.org. Space is limited..
