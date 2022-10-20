Diane Chamberlain, right, of the compassion team at Faith United Methodist Church presents a $5,000 check to Maria Moore of Pathways Vermont from proceeds of the church’s September flea market.
Pathways’ mission is to end homelessness in Vermont and provide innovative health alternatives to those in need.
