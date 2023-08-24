Education & Enrichment for Everyone, a lifelong learning organization established in 1990, has announced its fall schedule of lectures.
Lectures are held on Fridays from 2-3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington and on Zoom.
To enroll in the series, mail a check for $55 per person payable to EEE, c/o Cathy Chamberlain, 2504 Brand Farm Road, South Burlington VT 05403. Include your mailing address, phone number and email. Memberships will also be accepted at the lectures.
Walk-ins for individual live lectures are also welcome. The fee is $8, check or cash, and payable at the door from non-members.
For more information, visit eeevermont.org, email info@eeevermont.org or call 802-343-5177.
Fall lectures
Friday, Sept. 8
“Public Health in Vermont” with Mark Levine, MD, Vermont commissioner of health
Friday, Sept. 15
“What’s So Great About Beethoven’s Fifth?” with Larry Hamberlin, recently retired professor of music, Middlebury College
Friday, Sept. 22
“A Deep Dive into the History of the Burlington Ravine” with architectural historian Britta Tonn
Friday, Sept. 29
“Labor in the Food System” with Teresa Mares, associate professor of anthropology, and director for the graduate program in food systems, University of Vermont
Friday, Oct. 6
“Let Me Ask You This” with Jane Lindholm, host and producer of “But Why” and special projects, Vermont Public
Friday, Oct. 13
“State of the Economy: Vermont and Beyond” with Mike Pieciak, Vermont state treasurer
Friday, Oct. 20
“Electrifying Flight and Building the Work Force of the Future” with Tyler Seeholzer, team member, BETA Technologies
Friday, Oct. 27
“Rebel Memory: Indigenous Movements and Oral History in Bolivia” with journalist and UVM professor Benjamin Dangl
Friday, Nov. 3
“The 1960’s Fluxus Art Movement: Blurring Art and Live” with John Killacky, former Vermont representative and rxecutive director, Flynn Center
Friday, Nov. 10
“Enabling Renewable Energy Integration with Grid Flexibility” with Mads R. Almassalkhi, professor of electrical engineering, UVM
Friday, Nov. 17
“City Place: Burlington’s Long-awaited Project is On the Move!” with David C. Farrington Jr., president, Farrington Construction, and general manager of Cityplace Partners
Welcome to the discussion.
