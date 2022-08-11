Education & Enrichment for Everyone is a lifelong learning organization open to all. Weekly lectures are held on diverse topics every fall and spring, Fridays from 2-3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington, and on Zoom.
For more information, visit eeevermont.org, email info@eeevermont.org or call 802-363-6937.
Membership gives each member access to nine lectures. Non-members are welcome for a fee of $8, check or cash, payable at the door.
To enroll, mail a check for $55 per person by Friday, Aug. 26, with your mailing address, phone number and email address to EEE, c/o Glen Roa, 400 Wake Robin Drive #305, Shelburne VT 05482. Memberships will also be accepted at the church.
Here is the schedule of upcoming lectures this fall:
• Sept. 9: “The War in Ukraine and Russian Public Opinion,” Will Pyle, Middlebury College.
• Sept. 16: “Lights! Camera! Action! A History of Montpelier’s Savoy Theater,” Rick Winston, founder and co-owner of the Savoy.
• Sept. 23: “The State of the Lake and Ecosystem Indicators Report for 2021,” Colleen Hickey, education and outreach coordinator, Lake Champlain Basin Program.
• Sept. 30: “China and America-Economically and Politically in the Crosshairs,” Eric Hanson, chartered financial analyst.
• Oct. 7: “Forecasting the 2022 Midterms: The End of the Democrats’ Majority?” Matthew Dickinson, Middlebury College.
• Oct. 14: “Challenges Facing Vermont’s Health Care System and How it is Impacting Access,” Bill Schubart, former chair of Fletcher Allen Health Care.
• Oct. 21: “Changing of the Guard: What the Shift in Political Leadership Means for Vermont,” Peter Hirschfeld, Statehouse reporter, VPR and PBS.
• Oct. 28: “Iconic Woodcuts and Illustrations of Rockwell Kent,” Alice Boone, curator of education and public programs, Fleming Museum of Art.
• Nov. 4: “The Roots of Latin Jazz,” Ray Vega, University of Vermont senior lecturer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.