Education and Enrichment for Everyone, a non-profit organization offering lifelong learning programs in Chittenden County since 1990, is holding a series of public talks this fall on a variety of current issues, Vermont history and the arts.
Speakers are experienced presenters with expertise in their fields. Each lecture is immediately followed by a question-and-answer period.
The talks will be offered live on Zoom, Fridays from Sept. 10-Oct. 29, 2-3 p.m.
EEE membership is open to all and includes access to the eight fall lectures live.
The fall schedule is as follows:
Sept. 10 — “Lost and Found: John Singleton Copley at Shelburne Museum” with Thomas Denenberg, director, Shelburne Museum.
Sept. 17 — “The Future of Policing: Strategic Planning for Community Safety and Partnership” with Brian Peete, Montpelier chief of police.
Sept. 24 — “Timeless and Thoroughly Modern: Maple Production in Vermont” with Mark Isselhardt, maple specialist, Proctor Maple Research Center, University of Vermont.
Friday, Oct. 1 — “The Need for Justice Reform” with Jessica Brown, professor in criminal law and procedure, Vermont Law School; former supervising attorney, Chittenden County Public Defender Office.
Friday, Oct. 8 — “The Dysfunctional Congress: How It Got This Way and Why It Matters” with Linda Fowler, professor of government and Frank J. Reagan chair in policy studies, emerita, Dartmouth College.
Friday, Oct. 15 — “Doing and Undoing” - Xusana Davis, executive director of racial equity, Vermont.
Friday, Oct. 22 — “Monuments, Memory and Loss in the American Cityscape” with Kelley Helmstutler Di Dio, professor of art history and associate dean, College of Arts and Sciences, University of Vermont.
Friday, Oct. 29 — “History and Architecture of the University of Vermont’s Redstone Campus” with Britta Tonn, architectural historian.
Enrollment in individual talks is not available this semester.
To enroll in the series, send a check for $45 per person to EEE by Monday, Aug. 30, to Glen Roa, EEE Membership Chair, 400 Wake Robin Drive #305, Shelburne VT 05482. Include your mailing address, phone number, and email address.
Visit eeevermont.org for the full slate of topics and speakers or to print a membership form.
