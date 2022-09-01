The Lawrence triplets, all South Burlington High School students, earned the rank of Eagle Scout and held a celebratory Court of Honor on Aug. 17.
William and Lizzy, in the middle, earned the rank in the fall and Gracie, on the left, earned it this summer. The trio waited until they all achieved the Eagle Scout rank so they could celebrate together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.