Adam Kett, a 14-year-old Boy Scout from South Burlington, completed his Eagle Scout project at Floodwood Pond near Saranac Lake, N.Y., in August. His project was to build and deliver four picnic tables to remote campsites on the pond.
Kett, who belongs to Troop 611 and has a love of backcountry canoeing, met Dave Cilley of Floodwood Outpost in 2022 while canoeing in the area and came up with the idea of furnishing picnic tables to some of the remote sites in the area.
Cilley, also an Eagle Scout, was excited to hear of Kett’s idea and referred him to New York forest ranger Megan LaPierre, who subsequently referred him to New York State forester Steve Guglielmi.
Kett then developed a proposal for his project and obtained the necessary approvals from the state of New York.
Kett raised over $800 and coordinated with Lowe’s of South Burlington to obtain the wood and other materials to complete his project. He recruited friends, Scouts and others to help.
Work included sanding and sealing the wood, as well as pre-drilling, building and de-constructing all the tables in advance to hasten their construction in the remote wilderness. He coordinated with his team of volunteers to transport the materials and tools to Floodwood Pond, loading them into a flotilla of five canoes and paddling out to four campsites.
Once at the campsites they assembled the tables.
The remaining funds leftover from his Eagle Scout project have been donated to the Adirondack Park Natural Heritage Trust that works to preserve New York’s public lands and enhance programs at state parks and historic sites such as those at Floodwood Pond.
If you are interested in learning more about Scouting, visit beascout.org and reach out to your nearest Scouting unit for more details.
