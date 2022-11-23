During the Thanksgiving holiday travel period millions of people will hit the nation’s roads, eager to spend time with family and friends. It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year and unfortunately more people on the roadways means an increased likelihood of motor vehicle crashes.
Vermont has been an alarming number of serious injuries and fatal motor vehicle crashes since January, according to Lt. Allen Fortin, the highway safety coordinator for Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties. So far, 2022 is poised to be one of the deadliest in recent years. The unbelted rate for fatal crashes in Vermont is the highest in eight years at 70 percent.
“This is just unbelievable,” Fortin said. “The Vermont law enforcement family is asking motorists to drive responsibly. Remember that driving responsibly includes wearing your seatbelt, not using your cellphone while driving unless it is hands-free and not driving after consuming alcohol or any other drugs.”
Added Paul White, law enforcement liaison with the Vermont State Highway Safety Office: “Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating gratitude with loved ones and we want to make sure our community members arrive at their Thanksgiving destinations as safely as possible. Whether you’re driving 10 minutes to the Thanksgiving dinner table, or 10 hours, it’s critical that drivers and passengers buckle up — every trip — every time.”
