1618 Moose Lodge is holding an indoor and outdoor craft, vendor and yard on Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 1636 Williston Road in South Burlington.
The rain date is Sunday, June 5. For more information, contact Doreen Guthrie at 1618moose@gmail.com or 802-999-9967
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.