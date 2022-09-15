The South Burlington Food Shelf, located at 356 Dorset St., has the following current needs:
Canned meats like tuna, chicken, spam, hash; canned fruits; soup; pasta and tomato sauce; cereals; canned vegetables; snacks; mac and cheese; coffee and tea; sauces and salad dressings; baking products such as flour sugar, cooking oils; beans; rice; peanut butter; jellies and jams, paper products; feminine hygiene products; hand, face dish and laundry soap; and shampoos.
The food shelf also accepts fresh produce, dairy items, and meats and fish.
All donations are welcome, except for fresh or frozen turkeys, wild game, alcoholic beverages, baby food or formula and open containers of food.
Donations and supermarket gift cards are always welcome.
Donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., Fridays 8-10 a.m., and Saturdays 8-10 a.m.
