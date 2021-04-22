The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is working with state to develop a comprehensive transportation improvement plan for Interstate 89 through Chittenden County.
The Chittenden County I-89 2050 Study will address future transportation needs of all users by improving safety, connectivity and mobility; promoting livable communities and a healthy environment; and investing in the regional economy.
The study is evaluating improvements at Exits 13 and 14 and a possible new interchange at Hinesburg Road.
A meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 7-9 p.m., to share ideas for improvements. A Zoom link is available at envision89.com.
