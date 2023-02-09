Katherine Boucher, a Shelburne native and an 8th-generation Vermonter, is part of a team working on a documentary called “Women in the Wilderness: The Great Mustang Divide.”
The filmmakers will be hosting a fundraising event to raise money for post-production expenses at Windswept Farm, 581 Old Stage Road, Williston, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.
Boucher and two other women — Caroline Heer and Louisa Behnke — went on a 26-day horse packing trip across Wyoming while interviewing various stakeholders in the wild horse issue. Their hope is to provide an unbiased perspective on the wild horse crisis while inspiring women to pursue their dreams.
For more information contact Boucher at womeninthewilderness1@gmail.com or go to the website, womeninthewildernessfilm.com.
