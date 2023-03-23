On Thursday, March 30, Dr. Marvin Malek, past president of Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program, will give a presentation on the privatization of Medicare.
The program, sponsored by the League of Vermont Women Voters, runs from 1-3 p.m., at the Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main St.
Malek will discuss Medicare Advantage, direct contracting and the new ACO/REACH program. The primary focus will be on the impacts of these privatization initiatives on the care beneficiaries receive, on the costs Medicare beneficiaries will face and the effects of these changes on the financial stability of the Medicare program.
Malek has spent most of his career in community medicine, providing care to underserved populations, including Latino, Black and Navajo communities. He currently works on the hospital care team at Springfield Hospital in Vermont.
The event is cosponsored by Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program, Vermont Health Care for All, Vermont State Employees’ Association and Vermont Workers’ Center.
