George Floyd’s brother Philonese Floyd will speak at the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center as part of a diversity speaker series, Flynn Theater, on Friday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
Floyd will be joined by a community panel along with middle and high school students asking questions. Panelists include Margaret Bass, Norma Hardy, Mark Hughes, Sherwood Smith, Monique Taylor.
Philonise Floyd was the fourth child born to Larcenia Jones on Fort Hood army base. Raised in the Third Ward area of Houston, he attended Jack Yates High School and Texas Southern University, pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
In 2014, Floyd started his professional driving career with C. R. England, one of the nation’s largest refrigerated carriers; he later accepted a position with W. M. Dewy and Son, Inc. hauling custom pipes to their specific destinations. On May 26, 2020, Floyd learned that his older brother, George Floyd, Jr. had been murdered by four police officers in Minneapolis after a store clerk alleged that he passed a counterfeit $20 bill.
The world watched as officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The day after laying his brother to rest, Floyd testified before Congress urging them to “do the right thing” by passing the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, that barred chokeholds, created a registry to track officers with serious misconduct records and lifted certain legal protections that now makes it hard to go after officers in court for using excessive force.
More at flynnvt.org.
