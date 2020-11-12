For the 13th year, South Burlington’s Dee Physical Therapy is creating a diaper pyramid for the Committee on Temporary Shelter, COTS.
More than 546 children benefited from the agency’s programming last year alone. For more than a decade, Dee has collected more than 900,000 diapers. This year in-person donations are replaced by virtual giving, but still made possible by the community’s generosity, like that of WCAX meteorologist Gary Sadowsky, seen in the photo above with Jason Fitzgerald, exercise physiologist and clinical coordinator for Dee Physical Therapy.
Visit cotsonline.org/give/diaper-drive to help.
