On Friday, March 26, South Burlington’s Junior League of Champlain Valley Diaper Bank received a record-breaking donation from Seventh Generation.
More than 281,000 diapers in much-needed larger sizes were donated. They will be stored at the University Mall.
According to a press release, Jason Fitzgerald from Dee Physical Therapy, who organizes his office’s annual diaper drive for COTS, helped make this possible, as did ECI Construction, Target and the Burlington Airport, whose staff members aided with transport and more.
“It is truly moving to see Vermont’s community rally together to make sure no Vermont baby or child suffers without clean, dry diapers,” said Amanda Herzberger, diaper bank co-chair. “When you support the diaper bank, you support child health and working parents who need diapers to bring their child to a childcare program.”
Since 2018, the volunteer-operated bank has distributed at least 100,000 diapers annually, and last year it provided 689,000 diapers in 13 of Vermont’s 14 counties.
