South Burlington Pack 678 hosts its annual open house for families interested in Scouting on Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m., at the South Burlington Veteran’s Park pavilion.
The pack will host a blowup gaga ball pit, builders’ kits and other fun, Scout-themed activities. Cub Scouts focuses on both boys and girls ages 5-10.
Joining Cub Scouts is the start of an adventure that can last a lifetime. While Scouts have a lot of fun, they also learn practical skills, build character and physical fitness, participate in community service projects and receive recognition for their accomplishments.
More at pack678vt.org/front_page
