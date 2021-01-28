Members Advantage Credit Union and River Valley Credit Union have merged, combining staff in Vermont and New Hampshire.
A new name is pending, it will be announced in a few months, according to a press release.
The credit union’s Chief Executive Officer Sean Gammon said, This strategic partnership is a big win for our combined membership. We remain a relatively small, local financial cooperative, who is committed to maintaining the great personal service that our members value and trust. The entire credit union team is excited to serve our members’ financial needs now and into the future as we take advantage of all the opportunities this partnership provides.”
