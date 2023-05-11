The Vermont Council on Rural Development is inviting community leaders, volunteers and partners in Vermont to a community social on Tuesday, June 13, at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom.
The event will include a short speaking program with updates on council initiatives and issues vital to towns across Vermont.
Rutland County community leader Melinda Humphrey will give the keynote address. Humphrey currently serves on the NeighborWorks of Western Vermont Board of Directors, executive committee and assistant treasurer for NAACP and a foster and respite provider with the Vermont Department of Children & Families. In prior roles, Humphrey was on the Rutland City Board of Alderman and a founding member of Rutland Young Professionals. In her full-time role, Humphrey is the manager of tariffs and rates for Green Mountain Power.
Other speakers for the program include:
• Lyle Jepson, executive director of chamber and economic development of the Rutland region.
• Lisa Ryan, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Vermont Law and Graduate School and Vermont Council on Rural Development board member.
• Brian Lowe, executive director of Vermont Council on Rural Development.
• Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and Vermont Council on Rural Development board chair.
Register at bit.ly/417TMk2. Cost is $25 per person. Registration helps cover event expenses but should not be a barrier for anyone.
