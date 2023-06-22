Bill Wargo took these photos of dishes made by members of the Cookbook Club at the South Burlington Public Library on June 6.
Wargo hosts the program at the library. The next meeting of the club is Tuesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m. The cookbook for the July meeting is “Soo Farista,” which explores Somali cuisine.
