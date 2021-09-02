South Burlington youth baseball is participating in the Northern Vermont Fall Baseball League.
The league will run for six weeks starting on Sept. 11 and running through Oct. 16. Games are played on Saturdays at Dorset Park or other fields around Chittenden County.
Fall ball is free for all players. For information, visit sbybs.com.
Fall ball is an all-volunteer league, so consider volunteering to coach or help out as time allows.
If you have any questions in general, email sblittleleaguevt@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.