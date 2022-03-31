Liz Thompson, director of conservation at the Vermont Land Trust, will give a tour of spring woodland wildflowers on Tuesday, April 26, 1 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church 899 Dorset St., South Burlington.
Many Vermont wildflowers bloom before the trees have leafed out as the sunlight reaches the forest floor.
Thompson is an ecologist and botanist with a deep passion for nature and an abiding, lifelong interest in patterns of plant distribution. She is devoted to the conservation of special and wild places, and she makes that the keystone of her work.
She studied botany and ecology at the University of Maine, the University of Michigan Biological Station, and the University of Vermont.
The tour is free and all are invited to attend.
