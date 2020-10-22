United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time.
Seeking social media wiz
Brain Injury Association of Vermont needs help in establishing social media platforms and channels to drive increasing engagement and support for their work among Vermont brain injury survivors, family members, service providers and the general public. Help re-focus the current website and email marketing. Also develop & deploy new tools to educate and involve our community about brain injury prevention, advocacy, and treatment. Contact Jessica Leal at support@biavt.org.
Great activity with kids
Toys for Kids is looking for volunteers to monitor the red barrels placed throughout Chittenden County. Volunteers will be assigned one or more barrels to check from Nov. 1 through Dec. 18 with most of the toys coming in the last couple of weeks of December. Collected toys are then dropped off at the Salvation Army in Burlington or a Williston collection site. A great job for a family! You do need your own transportation to barrels and to collection sites. To volunteer, call John Welsh at 872-0354.
Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter
Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter is recruiting for volunteer community educators to use their public speaking skills to help raise awareness, provide education, and expand the reach of educational offerings in the community. These volunteers deliver presentations in their own communities using prepared training materials on topics related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. To learn more, contact Emily Vivyan at evivyan@alz.org or call 316-3839 ext. 8011.
Help build a home
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help build from late September into the fall at their 225 Elmwood Ave. site in Burlington. Shifts are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday with some select Saturdays. Must be 18 years or older. Visit their online calendar to register.
Food distribution help
The Vermont Foodbank’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program is launching its third phase of distribution starting in October. Farmers to Families is a federally funded program that was created as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The USDA funds distributors from around the country to source, pack and distribute boxes full of fresh foods, including produce, dairy and meat products.
During the upcoming phase, the Foodbank won’t have the support of the National Guard. It is looking for volunteers to help get this food to people in need.
There will be an event seeking volunteers on Oct. 30 in South Burlington. Visit Volunteer Hub at vtfoodbank.volunteerhub.com/. Once your application has been approved, please visit our event calendar to view and register for Farmers to Families food distribution events.
Questions about volunteering: Kate Steward, ksteward@vtfoodbank.org or at 498-8323.
