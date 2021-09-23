Annise Dobson, a postdoctoral researcher at the Yale School of Environment, leads a hike at the Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area on climate change impacts in the field and forest, Saturday, Sept. 25, 9-11 a.m.
This hike will cover the impacts of climate change on ecological communities in Vermont and beyond. The group will visit the study site and discuss how we use the common food chain of goldenrod, grasshoppers and spiders to understand how climate change affects food webs around the globe. Learn about how the inhabitants of the field and forest interact with each other. Bring your bug catching nets if you have them.
Capacity is limited and registration required.
More at aparker@sburl.com.
