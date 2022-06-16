The Spark Connecting Community Program has awarded $79,000 in grants to organizations and municipalities across the state.
The grants go to projects that strengthen community connections and build social capital — where a small amount can fuel connections that make a bigger impact over time.
“The central themes of these grants are sparking community engagement and supporting Vermont’s youth and families,” said Holly Morehouse, vice president of grants and community impact at the Vermont Community Foundation. “How these organizations plan to accomplish this range from outdoor recreation to visual arts and music to growing food.
Local recipients included:
• Audubon Vermont received $1,658 to support Gender Creative Kids Outings organized by Outright Vermont for youth under 13 and their parents and caregivers.
• HOPE Works received $2,000 to support the HOPE Works healing garden, which will provide a safe space for survivors of sexual violence to share in community. All produce and flowers will be made available to survivors.
