Do you have a favorite local history site you can’t wait to visit again? A history book you’ve been reading? A contemporary topic with historical roots that you’d like to discuss?
Bring your topic to a potluck conversation co-sponsored by the Chittenden County and the Essex Community historical societies, Sunday, May 23, 2-4 p.m.
Like a traditional potluck supper, the fun is in the surprise of what everyone brings to the table. To join in this free event, go to cchsvt.org.
