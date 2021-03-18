Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom is holding a webinar on military poisons and the connection between water and food and military chemical contamination, Sunday, March 21, 5-6 p.m.
The event is hosted by Earth Democracy Committee, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.
Learn about the newest military contaminants and the military project that is starting in Vermont. You’ll hear about the project from those working on it, including Pat Elder, an investigative journalist; Patricia Hynes, women’s and public health expert; Marguerite Adelman, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Burlington team leader; Kyendamina Cleophace Mukeba, community outreach coordinator; and James Ehlers, Vermont project coordinator and environmental advocate.
The virtual progam is limited to 100. Join at bit.ly/joinwilpfus
