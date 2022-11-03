The annual Cochran ski and ride sale will be held at Camels Hump Middle School in Richmond on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Shop for gear including alpine skis, snowboarding, telemark skiing, Nordic skiing, backcountry travel, boots, clothing and more.
