Vermont Day School students took an all-school field trip to BETA Technologies, an electric aerospace company in South Burlington, during CLIC week — Create, Learn, Innovate and Celebrate.
As students rotated to different stations, they saw the company’s Alia aircraft up close, visited a charging station, learned how electric energy is created and sat in the flight simulator. BETA then challenged students from the school to design and create a book that can teach other children about their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.