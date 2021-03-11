The National Alliance on Mental Illness Vermont is offering a virtual Family-to-Family Education Program, Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 24-May 12.
This free 8-week course is structured to help families of individuals with a mental health condition understand and support their loved ones while maintaining their own well-being. The course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, adult children and significant others.
If you are interested, visit namivt.org or email program@namivt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.