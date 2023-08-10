The Civil Air Patrol is holding a car wash on Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 50 Mansfield Ave., Burlington.
The air patrol is the official volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Vermont Wing headquarters is in South Burlington, and squadrons are in South Burlington, Barre and Montpelier, Rutland, Bennington and Springfield.
Funds raised will be used to fuel the cadets’ trip to the Intrepid Air and Space Museum in New York City.
The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape and push themselves to new limits. Vermont cadets have opportunities to attend leadership encampments, career academies, and other activities during the summer.
For information, visit vtwg.cap.gov.
