Applications are now being accepted for the Winona Smith Scholarship program.
Created in 1998 to honor the legacy of League of Women Voters leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody civic participation and community service.
Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement and come recommended by a teacher. Scholarship details can be found at bit.ly/3GJtzhI.
Applications, due on May 1, can be completed online. Students need to submit two 500-word essays, one on voting rights and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required.
Recipients will be announced June 1.
Questions? Contact Becky Miller, lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
