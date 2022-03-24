Have you ever wondered why March is sugaring season in Vermont? Come take a walk through Wheeler Nature Park and explore the different forest biomes to discover what the trees are doing during the closing weeks of winter, Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m., led by Drew Shatzer, a member of the South Burlington Natural Resources and Conservation Committee.
See signs of some of important local wildlife and discuss ways the city can accommodate them as it navigates a fragmented landscape. (This hike was rescheduled from earlier.)
This will be a community discussion and input is always welcome. Shatzer has been a resident of South Burlington for five years and wants to hear what other community members have to share about this natural area and how it is being managed.
To register, visit bit.ly/3tk5PNI.
On Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m., Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester will lead a walk-through of Wheeler Nature Park as well.
As county forester, Tapper advises landowners, municipalities and conservation organizations on how to care for and responsibly manage their forests for wood, water, air, wildlife, carbon sequestration and storage, climate change resilience and more. He will discuss the ecology of the park and what management might be appropriate to create great wildlife habitat, control non-native invasive species and support biodiversity.
Those looking to participate in this event should be prepared to spend two hours outdoors and to walk in muddy conditions. Children under 18 are welcome, but they do need to be accompanied by an adult. Bring your questions about forests, forest management and the unique ecology of Wheeler. Meet at the Wheeler Homestead lot by the trailhead.
To register, go to bit.ly/3InZIMC.
If you have questions about these events, contact Ashley Parker at aparker@southburlingtonvt.gov.
