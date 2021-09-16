Join the discussion as the city of South Burlington shares project updates related to the
Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area, either in person or virtually, Thursday, Sept. 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The in-person meeting will be held in the auditorium, 180 Market St. To join the virtual discussion, go to global.gotomeeting.com/join/589415341.
Get a chance to review and comment on current design elements including shared path use, viewing area, on-site parking and trail connectivity.
Contact Ashley Parker, aparker@sburl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.