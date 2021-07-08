Declan McCabe and Janel Roberge from Saint Michael’s College offer an insect and aquatic macroinvertebrate walk in City Center Park, South Burlington, Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.
The walk will include exploration of the habitats available to the invertebrates that are essential in the park’s food web and how to improve your own backyard as habitat for pollinators, detritivores and the birds that critically depend upon them.
Following the walk, participants will devote some time to identifying their catch of the day. Although smartphones are not required, if you have one, install the iNaturalist app and you can contribute your observations to the larger effort of documenting biological diversity in South Burlington.
The trails in the park are flat and portions are paved, and the event wheelchair-accessible.
Registration required at aparker@sburl.com.
