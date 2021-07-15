Declan McCabe and Janel Roberge from Saint Michael’s College offer an insect and aquatic macroinvertebrate walk in City Center Park, South Burlington, Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.
The walk will include exploration of the habitats available to the invertebrates that are essential in the park’s food web and how to improve your own backyard as habitat for pollinators, detritivores and the birds that critically depend upon them.
Register at aparker@sburl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.