South Burlington’s community hike series is back.
Animal Tracking Walk for Families is the first in the series, Saturday, Feb. 13, 9:30 a.m., Underwood Parcel, with parking on Nowland Farm Road.
Find out what animals are doing in the winter with Vermont master naturalists Kelly Knudsen and Alicia Daniel. Look for clues that wildlife leave behind and find the stories of what is happening in the woods right in South Burlington.
Dress appropriately and bring whatever you need to be comfortable walking in winter conditions. Capacity is limited, and a completed registration is required to participate. State health guidelines will be followed.
Questions about this event, or if you would like to register, contact Ashley Parker at aparker@sburl.com.
