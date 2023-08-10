Two Burlington-area church congregations, College Street Church and First Church Burlington, the swing dance community and the Green Mountain Swing Band combine forces to raise money for Vermont flood recovery with a special event on Saturday, Aug. 12, with a free picnic supper and parking lot dance.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m., 265 College St. (next to the Fletcher Free Library) and continues when the Vermont Swing Dancers lead the way into a parking lot dance as the Green Mountain Swing Band entertains with a set of jazzy swing tunes that will last from 7 p.m. until the sun sets. Donations will be invited for flood relief.
