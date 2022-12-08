First Congregational Church United Church of Christ of Burlington, 38 Winooski Ave., hosts Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Christmas Oratorio” (“Oratorio De Noël”) on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m.
The sanctuary choir will be joined by guest musicians, including soloists from East Carolina University, the University of Vermont and professional musicians from the wider community on harp, organ, violin, viola and cello.
Director of Music Amy Shortt will conduct the “Oratorio,” and Rev. Elissa Johnk will deliver the message.
The “Christmas Oratorio” is offered in person and will be livestreamed and available as a recording at youtube.com/firstchurchbtv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.