The First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul St., Burlington will host a takeout meal on the eve of the Vermont City Marathon, Saturday, Oct. 23, 4-7 p.m.
The menu is choice of Burmese noodles, vegetarian spaghetti or spaghetti with meat sauce, bread and baked goods.
Reservations required bit.ly/3mqrtei.
The price is by donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.