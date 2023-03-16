Williston Federated Church, 44 North Williston Road, is holding a rummage on Friday, March 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. to noon. Shop for gently worn clothing for all ages. On Saturday fill a 30-gallon trash bag for $5. Proceeds from the clothing sale are used in support of mission outreach. For more information contact Carol Bouchard at 802- 862-7400. More information at steeple.org.

