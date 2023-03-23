Faith United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru lasagna dinner fundraiser to support Machia Wilderness Camp, a non-profit summer camp that inspires youth to be responsible stewards of the earth through hands-on, nature-focused skill building and leadership development.
The meal includes homemade lasagna (meat or vegetable), bread sticks, tossed salad and a generous slice of maple fudge and chocolate fudge. Pick-up in the church parking lot, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington, from 5-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Enter from the upper or south entrance.
The minimum suggested donation is $15 per meal.
Dinner reservations are required at bit.ly/3yJ3PQV or email events@faithsbvt.org with the number and type of meals and preferred pickup time. Orders can be picked up at 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Questions? Call 802-863-6764.
In addition, bring non-perishable food items for Feeding Chittenden and South Burlington Food Shelf collections. All proceeds will go directly to the camp.
