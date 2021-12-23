Jeanette Lefebvre’s 10th annual Christmas party was held at Vibrant Church in South Burlington Dec. 3-4 as a drive-thru designed to keep kids safe but still allow them to fully enjoy the season.
Following weeks of preparation with dozens of volunteers, people enjoyed a light snow, inflatables, live characters from Mickey to the Mandalorian, elves, Santa, a live nativity scene and other surprises. S.D. Ireland’s decorated trucks and vehicles from the Vermont National Guard and South Burlington Fire Department also supplied lights and excitement.
Each child received a wave from Santa and a gift. More than 875 cars drove through and 1,500 gifts were handed out.
This party began after the death of Jeanette Lefebvre (Jay), who had been housekeeper for the Pomerleau family for over 40 years. When Lefebvre died in 2005, the Pomerleau family wanted to do something in her memory.
A few of the Pomerleau daughters met with Lefebvre’s two daughters and the idea was born. Lefebvre loved both Christmas and kids.
For the last 10 years, the Pomerleau family has partnered with the church on the event, Robin Danaher, a church member and one of Lefebvre’s daughters, organizes it.
