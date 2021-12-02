Christmas Day meals for seniors

For the 18th year, Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors is providing a delivered meal on Christmas Day for older adults.
“We know that people are still having a tough time because of COVID-19,” said executive director Megan Humphrey. “We’re expecting to distribute 1,000 meals and gift bags all over the county to get healthy food and some holiday cheer delivered.” To reserve a free hot meal — ham or vegetarian lasagna — for anyone 50 years and older on Christmas Day in Chittenden County, call Age Well at 802-865-0360 by Dec. 17. For more information or to donate, go to handsvt.org.
