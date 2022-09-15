Nicole Virgil, Christian Science practitioner, offers the talk, “Be Set Free,” Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., First Church of Christ Scientist, 420 S. Union St., Burlington.
Virgil will examine liberty from both a Biblical and modern perspective, showing how people can find freedom from physical, emotional and circumstantial restrictions so that they may “be set free.”
For more info, go to christianscienceburlington.org.
