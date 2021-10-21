“It’s Never Too Late to Experience Freedom!” explores fresh perspectives on freedom, happiness, health and spirituality, according to Patricia Woodard, who will offer a free talk at the Christian Science Reading Room, 117 Bank St., Burlington on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m.
More at christianscienceburlington.org
