A free program explores Vermont Abenaki spirituality Sunday, July 11, 2 p.m. at the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum.
The program follows the annual meeting of the The Chittenden County Historical Society.
Under the direction of Professor Fred Wiseman, the new exhibit explores Abenaki spirituality through regalia, art and ceremony. These items are used by Abenaki citizens in Alnôbaiwi as they follow their ancestral traditions.
Patrick Lamphere, a member of Abenaki nation, will be on hand to provide more information about both the current display and the Vermont Indigenous Heritage Center.
More at cchsvt.org.
